scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

According to police, the victims were riding a two-wheeler when it collided with the accused's motorcycle Monday night.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2021 10:32:43 pm
Pune news, Pune crime, marathi actor held bank stolen data, sale of bank account stolen data, Pune cyber crime, indian expressThe knife and motorcycle used in the commission of crime have been recovered from the accused, the officer added.

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal (23) and Ghanshyam (20), they said.

One of the culprits, Pardeep Kohli (19), has been arrested and the juvenile apprehended in the case, they said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to police, the victims were riding a two-wheeler when it collided with the accused’s motorcycle Monday night. An argument broke out between the two sides following which the accused chased the victims for about half a kilometre.

Read |Man bludgeons teen to death after she said no to marriage

The motorcycle-borne men later stabbed Rohit and Ghanshyam near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station, and fled from the spot.

“We received a call about two injured men lying near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station. The injured were taken to hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

With the help of technical surveillance, both the culprits were apprehended and during interrogation, it surfaced that road rage led to the double murder, he said.

Click here for more

The knife and motorcycle used in the commission of crime have been recovered from the accused, the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X