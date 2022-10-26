scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Two men shoot at a pedestrian in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, arrested

According to North Delhi police, the 35-year-old man, who was walking towards Jalebi Chowk, had apparently asked the driver of a car halted at the busy junction to put away the pistol he was brandishing at him.

The officer said that the victim's statement was recorded the next day.

Two men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at and injuring a pedestrian at Shastri Nagar in Delhi Monday, police said.

According to North Delhi police, Umesh, 35, who was walking towards Jalebi Chowk, had apparently asked the driver of a car halted at the busy junction to put away the pistol he was brandishing at him. “When the victim told him to put away the pistol, he was immediately shot at leaving with bullet injuries on his leg,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North).

The North Delhi police arrested Abhishek Khari, 25, and Mayank Kharbada, 26. The police also seized the car in which they were travelling and recovered the pistol.

According to Kalsi, the Sarai Rohilla police station received a call regarding the firing at Shastri Nagar Monday. “When the police reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The patient was unable to give a statement at the time due to severe pain,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...

The officer said that the victim’s statement was recorded the next day. Umesh told the police that when he was going to Jalebi Chowk, there was a traffic jam, and the driver of one car was flashing a pistol.

More from Delhi

The police tracked down the owner of the car, Abhishek, after examining the CCTV footage. Mayank was later arrested after getting details from Abhishek.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:59:43 am
Next Story

Foreign terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid in J&K

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement