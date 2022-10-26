Two men shoot at a pedestrian in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, arrested

Two men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at and injuring a pedestrian at Shastri Nagar in Delhi Monday, police said.

According to North Delhi police, Umesh, 35, who was walking towards Jalebi Chowk, had apparently asked the driver of a car halted at the busy junction to put away the pistol he was brandishing at him. “When the victim told him to put away the pistol, he was immediately shot at leaving with bullet injuries on his leg,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North).

The North Delhi police arrested Abhishek Khari, 25, and Mayank Kharbada, 26. The police also seized the car in which they were travelling and recovered the pistol.

According to Kalsi, the Sarai Rohilla police station received a call regarding the firing at Shastri Nagar Monday. “When the police reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The patient was unable to give a statement at the time due to severe pain,” he said.

The officer said that the victim’s statement was recorded the next day. Umesh told the police that when he was going to Jalebi Chowk, there was a traffic jam, and the driver of one car was flashing a pistol.

The police tracked down the owner of the car, Abhishek, after examining the CCTV footage. Mayank was later arrested after getting details from Abhishek.