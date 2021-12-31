Two men posing as cops rob Australian national in Delhi, arrested

Two men who allegedly posed as police officers and snatched the purse of a 73-year-old Australian national in Southeast Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin have been arrested.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday morning when the woman was standing outside her house. The accused, wearing police uniforms, slapped a “challan” on the woman for not wearing a mask and threatened her to pay. When she refused, the duo allegedly snatched her purse and pushed her. Police arrested the accused, Badrinath (28) and Vakil (30), on the same day.



The elderly woman had come to India two years ago and works with a Delhi-based NGO that helps children. “She told us she was asked to pay a fine for violating Covid norms but she didn’t because she was standing right outside her house. When she refused, the accused threatened her and later snatched her purse that contained Rs 2,000 in cash,” said a police officer.

The woman started shouting for help and three police personnel who were patrolling in the area rushed to help her.

Additional DCP (Southeast) Surendra Choudhary said, “She was screaming ‘chor chor’ and staff rushed to help her. They found two men in police uniform running from the spot and chased them; staff caught them after some time. The woman alleged she was standing near the staircase of her house when the men approached her. They snatched her purse and pushed her.”

A case under sections of robbery and cheating by posing as policemen has been registered against the duo.

During questioning, police said the men revealed that they had no jobs and decided to purchase police uniforms and cheat people by threatening and extorting money from them under the guise of Covid-related violations. Police are checking if the men are involved in previous such incidents.