Two men on bike snatch woman’s gold chain in Gurgaon

Two unidentified men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman while she was returning to her house at Sector 40 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.40 pm when the victim, identified as Suman Yadav, who is a teacher at a school at Sector 32, had left the school for her house on an Activa scooter.

In the FIR, she said that as she reached near a house at Sector 40, a motorcycle came from behind her and rammed into her scooter at the front. “Two men were riding the motorcycle. As I stopped the scooter, the accused seated pillion snatched my gold chain and hopped on the motorcycle. The accused escaped towards the Huda market. I did not sustain any injury in the incident,” she said.

She added in the police complaint she could not note down the registration number of the vehicle used by the accused.

Police said they are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the accused men.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon Police, said, “An FIR has been registered. Several police teams are working to identify the accused persons.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of at Sector 40 police station Wednesday, said police.