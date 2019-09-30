Two men on bike manage to flee: 26-year-old, her mother injured as auto topples during bag snatching in Delhi

In another snatching incident in the city, two unidentified men allegedly snatched a woman’s bag while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. Police said after Nidhi Kapoor (26) and her mother tried to hold on to the bag, the auto lost balance and toppled. The men fled with the bag while the women fell on the road.

Police said the incident took place near a salon at Shamnath Marg. Kapoor lives with her parents in Rajpur Road in Civil Lines and owns a garment manufacturing business in the city.

In her complaint, Kapoor said, “My mother and I left home around 8.30 am to go to the Civil Lines Metro station. We took an auto-rickshaw and were on our way when two men came on a bike from behind. They stopped their bike right next to the auto. My mother had my bag in her lap when the accused tried to snatch it from her. But my mother tried to pull it back and the auto lost balance and fell. The men fled with our bag.”

Kapoor told police that she had bought the brown bag from Michael Kors this year. It contained her Samsung mobile phone, ATM cards and Rs 10,000. No arrests have been made. Police said they are trying to recover footage from CCTVs near the spot to identify the accused and arrest them.

“Both women suffered minor injuries on their limbs and were taken to a hospital. Kapoor filed the complaint in the afternoon at Civil Lines police station. We have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 356, 379 and 34. We are investigating the matter and will soon nab the accused,” Monika Bharadwaj, DCP (North).