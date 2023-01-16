Two men make video on Ghaziabad’s elevated road, call it ‘party hall’; arrested

The Ghaziabad Police Sunday arrested two men for blocking the way and putting people’s lives in danger after stopping their car to make a video on the city’s elevated road, officials said.

The Indirapuram police arrested Arjun Tyagi, 20, and Gurusevak Singh, 21, in the case. Both are residents of Sahibabad and Ghaziabad.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 269 and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC in the viral video case. The Baleno car used in the video has also been seized under Section 207 of the MV Act. Further legal action is being taken,” said the Ghaziabad Police in a statement.

Their arrests came after a video went viral on social media on January 12, where a man is seen explaining to his friend why the elevated road is a ‘party hall’. “If it is someone’s birthday, then the cake is cut here. If someone is getting married then the convoy goes from here,” the man is heard saying in the video.

The elevated road in Ghaziabad is a 10-km long road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate at the border with Delhi.

A number of cases of playing loud music, cutting cakes, and disrupting traffic has been reported on this road. In September last year, 21 people were held and eight cars were seized for partying on the road.

Officials from the Nandgram police station arrested a man on December 28 last year, who was smoking hookah sitting on the bonnet of his car after parking it on the elevated road.