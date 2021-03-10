Two men lynched over suspicion of theft at Azadpur Mandi

Two men were beaten to death by a group of persons on suspicion of being thieves at Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday morning. Locals said the accused brutally assaulted the two men and tried to stuff their bodies in bags.

The victims — Lokesh (24) and Ved Prakash (24) — were at the Mandi when the accused suspected them of pickpocketing. DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said they received a call around 7.30 am that two men were being thrashed.

“Our team found Lokesh in an injured condition. The accused were trying to wrap the man’s body in a bag when we caught them. A few metres away, another man was found injured. The two were taken to BJRM hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said DCP Rangnani.

Police have arrested two men – Rakesh Kumar (47) and Sunil Pandey (28). They said more people have been detained and are being questioned.

Late Tuesday, the DCP said FIRs have been lodged against Lokesh and Ved after Kumar and Pandey gave a complaint. The deceased have been booked under sections of theft.

According to the accused, the two were caught pickpocketing at the mandi. “Locals told us the accused thrashed the victims with sticks and tied their hands and legs with ropes. We are checking CCTVs in the area and will verify all allegations,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased said the two men were on their way to work and weren’t involved in theft.

Anuj, Lokesh’s brother, said, “We received calls from friends who saw the beating. They told us that Lokesh died and the accused are trying to dispose of the body. When we reached, we found a man carrying a big disposable bag. I asked him about my brother but he refused to tell us. We then forced him to open the bag. My brother’s body was inside.”

Lokesh used to work for a wedding band and is survived by his wife and two-year-old son. On Tuesday afternoon, the families protested at the Mandi and argued with police over alleged inaction in the case.

Ved, who lives in Jahangirpuri and worked as a labourer, had reportedly left his home for work when he was attacked. His relatives said he’s unmarried and his parents died a few years ago.

Police have denied the allegations of not acting on time and said they reached the spot within 10-15 minutes after the PCR call at 7.30 am.

“The mandi is a crowded place but we managed to catch the accused and are interrogating them. When we reached, the victims were found injured and immediately rushed to the hospital. We have identified a few persons and are questioning others for their involvement,” said a police officer.