Two men killed in shootout below Dwarka Metro station, cops point to gang rivalry

Gang rivalry spilled on to the busy streets below Dwarka Mor Metro station Sunday afternoon, when armed assailants tailed and intercepted a white Ritz car, fired more than a dozen rounds and killed a man. Alerted by the sound of gunshots, a PCR officer opened fire at the armed assailants, killing one as others fled the scene.

JCP (Western Range) Madhup Tiwari said, “This was a gang rivalry between two criminal groups. Our PCR staffer fired three rounds after the armed men did not heed his calls to surrender. Parveen Gehlot, who was in the Ritz, died at the spot. One of the assailants, Vikas Dalal, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.”

A member of the Manjeet Mahal gang, Dalal had escaped from police custody at BK Hospital in Faridabad last year. Police have taken the two bodies to a local hospital for a post-mortem.

PCR staffers said the first call about the shooting was made at 3.57 pm.

In a video of the incident, the Ritz car can be seen slowing down under the Dwarka Mor Metro station. That’s when the assailants, in a Maruti Swift car, intercept the Ritz. Three men — one wearing a helmet — get out of the vehicle and begin shooting. They fire around a dozen rounds into the victim’s windshield, while one of the assailants opens the door and fires multiple rounds at the occupant. Dalal, meanwhile, slumps to the ground after being shot, while his fellow gang member tries to pick him up.

Santosh, a tea seller, told police that one of the men was wearing a helmet. He also claimed that more assailants came on a bike, which had no number plate. “I saw the men firing indiscriminately. One of them opened the door and kept firing at the man inside. Many of us fled in panic.”

Lined with pet shops and juice vendors, the street sees heavy traffic as the area acts as an intersection to Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

On the opposite road, constable Naresh was alerted by the sound of gunfire. Police said he leapt over a barricade and reportedly shouted a warning.

According to eyewitnesses, the constable could not take direct aim due to heavy presence of motorists on the road. “The men were firing indiscriminately… The constable took position near the Metro pillar and opened fire,” said Chetan, a security guard.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the dead men are members of the Manjeet Mahal gang: “As per our preliminary investigation, Parveen has over six criminal cases against him, and Dalal has around three. They had a falling out recently because of which this shooting took place. Parveen was a financier of the gang; Dalal was arrested by Haryana Police and fled from police custody in 2018.”

Police said the falling out was over dividing proceeds from property grabbing. The two had been targeting each others’ associates over the past few months, before things came to a head Sunday. Police said constable Naresh will be recommended for a reward.