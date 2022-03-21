scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Delhi: Two men, including owner’s son, fall into basement at factory, suffocate to death

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 1:57:12 am
The victims were identified as Vaibhav Kathuria (22) and Zakir (40). The duo worked at a cycle rickshaw assembling factory owned by Vaibhav’s father. (Representational)

Two men suffocated to death after they slipped and fell into a basement filled with wooden logs at a factory in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. Police said the logs were sprayed with chlorpyrifos, a pesticide used to prevent foliage and insect growth on wood, and the strong chemical led to the deaths.

The victims were identified as Vaibhav Kathuria (22) and Zakir (40). The duo worked at a cycle rickshaw assembling factory owned by Vaibhav’s father.

Around 12.30 pm on Sunday, police received a call from a worker at the factory, named Ibrar, saying two men were trapped in the basement.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “The men were collecting rims and logs…They went to the basement but slipped because the stairs were makeshift.”

Vaibhav and Zakir fell into a pile of wooden logs and were stuck. Ibrar rushed to rescue them, but they had died. Police said they brought in cranes and pulled out the two men.

“We inspected the spot. It was narrow and suffocating. During enquiry, we found that the owners had sprayed the logs with chlorpyrifos,” said the DCP.

Police said the stairs were made of loose planks. Doctors told police that the men died of asphyxia. “We are conducting an enquiry… The basement didn’t have lighting or ventilation… and the stairs were in poor shape,” said a senior police officer.

The DCP said a case has been registered against unknown person under IPC sections 284 (negligent conduct with regard to poisonous or toxic chemical) and 304A (causing death by negligence). No arrest has been made yet.

Kathuria lived with his parents and two siblings near Kailash Nagar. Zakir is survived by his wife and their two children.

