Two men, including civil defence volunteer, held for robbing woman in South Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old civil defence volunteer along with his associate for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman in South Delhi.

DCP (south district) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused have been identified as Mukul Verma and Rakesh Verma (42). “Verma was working as a civil defence volunteer in a dispensary of Sangam Vihar area and due to his poor financial condition, he started committing crimes. We have found his involvement in three snatching cases of 2018 and one robbery of the same year,” he said.

Thakur said on Monday evening that a woman filed a complaint at Neb Sarai police station, alleging that she was robbed on September 17 by a man riding a bike. “A team was formed and then scanned footage of several CCTV cameras near the place of incident. Police identified the bike and ownership of the bike was procured from the transport authority and found it was registered on the name of Mukul Verma,” Thakur said.

The police recovered the gold chain which was purportedly melted by the accused.