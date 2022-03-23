Two men found dead inside drain near IIC, one arrested, say Delhi Police

Two men died after allegedly entering a drain to steal underground cable near the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area, the police have said. According to the police, their associate allegedly closed the lid to the drain when they got trapped inside it and were screaming for help.

Police have arrested Md Ateek, 25, after the two bodies were recovered from the drain on Tuesday evening. They said the deceased were identified as Md Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad Ahmed, 34, who lived with their families in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of South Delhi. Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district), Amrutha Guguloth said, “Prima facie, the reason behind the deaths seems to be murder. We are investigating the matter.”

Sajjad and Ateek were earlier arrested for allegedly stealing underground cable wires.

“The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, their relatives and a few other workers had approached police saying the two men were missing, and that they could be inside the drain. The Delhi Fire Service was approached and the bodies were pulled out from the drain,” said a senior police officer.

Officials said the bodies were swollen, suggesting that the men had been inside for a while. The relatives were questioned and they told the police Sajjad was earlier arrested in a theft case and Ateek was last seen with them.

The relatives of both the victims started questioning Ateek about their whereabouts and started looking for them. On Tuesday, he told them about the men and then the police were informed. A probe by the police revealed that the men were left to die, allegedly by Ateek, who has since been arrested.

“The police then started questioning Ateek, who disclosed that he came along with the two victims on March 18 to steal underground wires. They went inside the drain and asked him to alert them if anyone would come. After some minutes, Ateek realised that they were trapped inside the drain and were screaming for help. He failed to rescue them and got scared after seeing some passersby. Instead of helping them, he closed the lid to the drain, trapping them inside and managed to escape,” said an officer.