scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

Two men found dead inside drain near ICC, one held

Two men cleaning a drain near Indian International Centre in Lodhi Estate died, allegedly after a man closed the lid to the drain, trapping them inside.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 23, 2022 1:44:41 am
Police said the bodies were swollen, suggesting that the men had been inside for a while. (Representational)

Two men cleaning a drain near Indian International Centre in Lodhi Estate died, allegedly after a man closed the lid to the drain, trapping them inside.

Police said that initial information suggested the two men, Khurshid (31) and Sajjad (34) from Bihar, had fallen into the drain, following which the Delhi Fire Services were called and the bodies were pulled out.
However, a probe by police revealed that the men were left to die, allegedly by another daily wager identified as Ateek, who has since been arrested. Police are trying to ascertain the connection between him and the accused.

Police said the bodies were swollen, suggesting that the men had been inside for a while. On Tuesday afternoon, their relatives and a few other workers had approached police saying the two men were missing, and that they could be inside the drain.

More from Delhi

Amrutha Gugoloth, DCP (New Delhi), said, “Prima facie, the reason behind the deaths seems to be murder. We have lodged an FIR and are investigating the matter.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement