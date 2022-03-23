Two men found dead inside drain near ICC, one held

Two men cleaning a drain near Indian International Centre in Lodhi Estate died, allegedly after a man closed the lid to the drain, trapping them inside.

Police said that initial information suggested the two men, Khurshid (31) and Sajjad (34) from Bihar, had fallen into the drain, following which the Delhi Fire Services were called and the bodies were pulled out.

However, a probe by police revealed that the men were left to die, allegedly by another daily wager identified as Ateek, who has since been arrested. Police are trying to ascertain the connection between him and the accused.

Police said the bodies were swollen, suggesting that the men had been inside for a while. On Tuesday afternoon, their relatives and a few other workers had approached police saying the two men were missing, and that they could be inside the drain.

Amrutha Gugoloth, DCP (New Delhi), said, “Prima facie, the reason behind the deaths seems to be murder. We have lodged an FIR and are investigating the matter.”