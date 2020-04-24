Delhi: Two men die at shelter home, officials say both had old illnesses

An FIR has been lodged at Kurra police station and Shailendra has been arrested. (Representational Image) An FIR has been lodged at Kurra police station and Shailendra has been arrested. (Representational Image)

Two men who lived in the night shelter on the Yamuna river bank and were moved to a shelter home in Central Delhi’s Chabi Ganj have died over the past week.

The dead, Sudhir Prajapati (50) and Jaideep (43), had been living in the night shelter at Yamuna Pushta for several years. They were shifted to a Delhi government-run temporary shelter on April 14 after three porta cabins along the Yamuna were burnt down on April 11. The men, along with other daily wagers, slept near the riverbanks for three days before being shifted to shelters in Central Delhi and Rohini.

Police said the men were migrant workers. They also said both deaths appear to be “natural”.

In a video that surfaced online, Prajapati can purportedly be seen at Yamuna Pushta saying: “Someone burnt the night shelter but now they are not giving us food. Please do something. We’ll die of starvation. I had my last meal at noon yesterday.”

The video was recorded by volunteers from an NGO and posted on April 13.

N H Sharma, director (night shelter) at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, denied the allegations made in the video. He said, “The DUSIB and the DM office provided food to over 4,000 men. We didn’t stop serving food when the cabins were burnt. The men clashed among themselves and fought over food.”

DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, “We received calls on Monday and Tuesday about the deaths at the shelter home. We went to the spot. Prima facie, both seem to be natural deaths but we are waiting for post-mortem reports.”

A senior police officer said the bodies are still at the mortuary and efforts are on to trace their families. Authorities said both men did not have COVID-19 as everyone was screened before they were shifted.

At the shelter home, caretakers and volunteers said the two men had been unwell for a while. “We think Prajapati had TB. We used to send them to the hospital for check-ups. Both men, along with other migrant workers from Pushta, were shifted here on April 14 and 15,” said Vinod Bhargava, one of the caretakers.

District Magistrate (Central) Nidhi Srivastava also said the men died natural deaths.

