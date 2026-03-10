Two men found dead inside car in North Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men were found dead inside a parked car in north Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday, police said. Officers said that they were informed regarding a “seemingly abandoned car” and a foul smell emanating from it.
A police team, they said, rushed to the spot and found a white Hyundai Aura car parked near a drain. The windows were closed but the vehicle was not locked, they added.
“Two persons were found sitting inside the car and there was a foul smell, indicating that the bodies had been lying there for some time. Three pouches filled with liquor were also found inside the car — two were sealed and one unsealed,” said a senior police officer.
Police started an inquiry. On scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, it was found that the vehicle had been parked at the location since around 2 pm on Monday, police said, adding that nobody was spotted entering or coming out of the vehicle.
The spot was examined and the bodies were sent to a hospital for further examination.
Police identified the deceased as Vikas (42), a driver and a resident of Ambedkar Colony in Khera Khurd, and Bijender (36), a plumber who lived in the same colony. Police said Vikas was found in the driver’s seat while Bijender was in the rear one.
According to the police, the vehicle is registered in the name of one Rakesh Kumar (49), who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur and currently lives in a rented accommodation in Khera Khurd’s Ambedkar Colony.
During preliminary enquiry no “visible injury marks” were found on the bodies, police said. Investigators suspect that the deaths might have occurred due to suffocation, though the exact cause will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination.
Police said they are waiting for the viscera report and that the content of the liquor pouches will be tested for any poisonous substance. They added that no foul play has been suspected so far.
