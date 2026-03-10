Two men found dead inside car in North Delhi

A police team, they said, rushed to the spot and found a white Hyundai Aura car parked near a drain.

Two men were found dead inside a parked car in north Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday, police said. Officers said that they were informed regarding a “seemingly abandoned car” and a foul smell emanating from it.

A police team, they said, rushed to the spot and found a white Hyundai Aura car parked near a drain. The windows were closed but the vehicle was not locked, they added.

“Two persons were found sitting inside the car and there was a foul smell, indicating that the bodies had been lying there for some time. Three pouches filled with liquor were also found inside the car — two were sealed and one unsealed,” said a senior police officer.