Two men with bounties on their head killed in gunfire exchange with Ghaziabad Police

In two separate incidents late Friday night, two wanted criminals were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the Ghaziabad Police, allegedly after they tried to evade arrest.

The accused have been identified as Avneesh alias Billu and Rakesh, residents of Dujana village in Gautam Budh Nagar. According to police, Billu was the prime accused in a double murder case from three weeks ago in Kavinagar.

Both men carried bounties on their heads, police said – Rs 50,000 for Rakesh and Rs 1,00,000 for Billu.

G Muniraj, the Ghaziabad SSP, said, “We had increased our nightly checks and set up barricades after being tipped that the accused had been spotted in the area. Late Friday, we were tipped off that Rakesh and his associate had been spotted near Madhuban Bapudham on a blue Bajaj Pulsar bike. The SWAT team of the Crime branch chased the accused, but he opened fire and escaped.”

“The team informed the control room, and Superintendent of Police City 1st, Nipun Agarwal, along with his team, surrounded the accused, who opened fire. The police team was hit on their bulletproof jackets and cross-firing went on for 30 minutes, during which Rakesh was shot. He was provided first aid and sent to MMG District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Muniraj added.

In Indirapuram, police were tipped off about Billu being spotted on NH-24, going towards Pusta Road on a Honda Livo bike. ” Superintendent of Police, Crime, Deeksha Sharma chased the accused along with her team, and his bike got caught in the fencing near Pusta Bridge. The accused opened fire and there was cross-firing that lasted 30 minutes, during which a police personnel was also injured. Billu was shot in the crossfire and sent to MMG District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Muniraj said.

The two accused faced cases of murder and extortion, among others. Police said they were members of the Anil Dujana gang, infamous for criminal activities in the region. While Billu had 27 cases against him, Rakesh had 15.

Police alleged Billu was also involved in a double murder that took place in Wave City last month.

Rakesh’s father Jaypal Singh (70) was at home in Dujana when he was informed of his son’s death. “Police arrived in the morning and told me. They asked us to identify the body and we left for the hospital,” he said, adding that he hadn’t seen his son for 12 years. “I had not met him in so long that I have nothing really to say.”

In the village of Dujana, the double encounter was the biggest talking point. “I heard about their death today on WhatsApp,” said Ajay Nagar, owner of a photocopy shop. “Our parents know each other but I had never met or seen Rakesh.”

“We had not seen both of them in years and most of us have forgotten about them,” said another resident.

The bodies would be taken for post-mortem to a mortuary in Hindon, after which they would be handed over to the families, police said.