Two men barge into house, kill 23-year-old in Faridabad

A 23-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by two men who barged into the room where she was sleeping with her family. (Representational Image) A 23-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by two men who barged into the room where she was sleeping with her family. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by two men who barged into the room where she was sleeping with her family, including her three nieces and nephews, and allegedly slit her throat in front of them in Faridabad on Saturday night, police said. According to the FIR, the incident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am in Daulat Colony, Ballabhgarh. The victim, Bharti, was one of five siblings.

“When Bharti was sleeping in her room…some men carrying sharp weapons came into the room,…and killed her,” alleged her father Omprakash. “When her aunt… made a noise, they picked up one of the children and threatened that they would kill her too,” he alleged. Omprakash said Bharti’s cousin claimed that two men had allegedly threatened to kill his daughter on Saturday.

“The accused have been identified through certain key evidence and CCTV footage, and raids are being conducted to nab them,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

