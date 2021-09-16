Two men arrested with firearms at Anand Vihar ISBT: Police

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested two members of an interstate firearms gang from Delhi’s ISBT in Anand Vihar. Police claimed that the accused have been working for the last four years and have sold more than 600 firearms in more than five states.

The men were identified as Shivam Sharma (24) and Krishan Kumar (22), they were arrested by the Special Cell with 15 pistols and over four dozen cartridges. The duo had come to Delhi to sell firearms to gangsters and criminals.

A team led by ACP Special Cell Attar Singh found that the duo collected firearms from Madhya Pradesh and would come to Delhi to deliver them.

Acting on the inputs, police sent teams to ISBT Anand Vihar and found the accused.

“Our team laid a trap, both the accused were apprehended along with 15 illegal pistols and 40 live cartridges,” said DCP Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

The duo have been booked under sections of the Arms (Amendment) Act 2019. They told the police that they usually collect pistols and other firearms from a manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh and sell them in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“They have been supplying more than 600 firearms to small peddlers, gangsters and criminals in the Delhi-NCR region. Each pistol was bought by them for Rs 7,000 and they sold it for Rs 25,000,” added the DCP.

One of the accused, Shivam has been arrested in Arms trafficking cases and theft before in Delhi and UP. The police are now looking for their syndicate leaders and others.