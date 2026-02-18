‘Thought they were pendrives’: Two men arrested for ‘stealing’ AI wearable devices from AI Summit

Two contractual employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing AI wearable devices belonging to Bengaluru-based firm NeoSapien from the venue of the AI Impact Summit on Monday (February 16), police said.

Police officers involved in the probe said the accused thought that the devices were pendrive, and thought they would be of use to them and stole them.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said, “The accused have been identified as Manish Nagar and Ashish Mahariya. They are contractual employees, hired to lay electrical wires and carry out videography at the event. The stolen devices have been recovered.”

Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, said he was happy that the police had recovered the wearables. Yadav told The Indian Express, “I am very happy that the Delhi Police acted swiftly, the DCP also met me today… I am grateful to the Delhi Police for finding my devices. Delhi has always been one of my favorite cities and it’s wonderful to be here again.”