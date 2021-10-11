Noida: Two men arrested for using dating app to pick their targets, rob them

Two persons were arrested by Noida Police for allegedly targeting people on a dating application and robbing them.

According to police, the accused — Deepanshu Chaudhary alias Deepu and Amit Singh — were arrested after a brief encounter in Sector 62 on Sunday evening. They are involved in multiple incidents of chain snatching and loot, said police.

“We have been carrying out operations to curb street crime. A barricade was set up in Sector 62 and we found two accused driving a motorcycle without a registered number plate. We intercepted them but the duo opened fire and we fired in self-defense. One accused received injuries and was rushed to a hospital while the other man was arrested. We are ascertaining their criminal history,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, the accused would befriend unsuspecting victims on a dating app called Blued. They would speak to the victims for a few days before asking them to meet them at a certain location. Once the victim arrived, the accused would assault and rob them of their valuables, said police.

In such incidents, most of the victims shy away from filing an FIR, police said.

Police have also found links of the accused with Ashu Jaat, leader of the Mirchi Gang and a dreaded gangster who was arrested from Mumbai last year. Police said Deepanshu served time in prison for giving shelter to Ashu Jaat when he was on the run.

Deepanshu has more than a dozen cases registered against him while Amit is named in more than two dozen cases across NCR, said police. Police have recovered nine mobile phones, a country-made pistol and a stolen Pulsar from their possession.