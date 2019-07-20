Two men arrested for raping foreign national in Gurgaon

Two men have been arrested by Gurgaon Police Friday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old foreign national late Thursday night after getting her to board their autorickshaw under the pretext of dropping her to a Metro station, police said.

According to police, the woman has been living in the country since June last year and runs a beauty parlour from her home in Delhi.

The accused, Saddam (24) and Santosh (33) hail from UP and live in Gurgaon’s Sheetla colony on rent. “In her complaint, the woman has alleged that around midnight, she boarded the accused’s autorickshaw to go to a nearby Metro station. His accomplice was in the vehicle at the time. She has alleged that they took her to Sheetla colony and raped her,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.