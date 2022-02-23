Two lightmen die of electrocution during wedding procession in Faridabad

Two men working as lightmen for a marriage band were electrocuted to death during a wedding procession in Faridabad on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Attru (50) and Akhbar (27), both natives of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said both were daily wage workers who lived on the streets and had taken up work as light men for the band for Rs 500 for the day.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the incident took place during a ceremony in Junehra village in Ballabgarh.

“A group of four persons were holding umbrella lights on their shoulders ahead of the band in the wedding procession when a light came into contact with an electric transformer, causing a short circuit. Both the victims were electrocuted and died on the spot. This is a case of accident. No complaint has been filed by their families,” said Singh.

Police said a team from Tigaon police station rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

Akhbar’s brother, Badshah, who is a resident of Sohna, said, that his brother had five children and was the sole breadwinner in the family.

“He only got Rs 500 for jobs like these. My brother and three natives of our village had gone from Sohna to Junehra with a wedding band to work as light men. It is a tragic incident. I received information from one of our associates who was present and survived and rushed to the hospital,” he said.