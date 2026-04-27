Two killed in motorcycle crash in North Delhi; victim falls off flyover

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Two men were killed when their motorcycle crashed on the Wazirabad-bound flyover loop after hitting a boundary wall on Sunday night. Police said the impact of the crash was such that one of the victims fell off the flyover, into a drain below. His body was retrieved by rescuers later.
The incident took place near Majlis Park Metro Station in North Delhi, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Saf Ali (20), a resident of Sangam Vihar in Burari, and Shahid, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana.
According to the Delhi Police, the accident took place around 9 pm on the flyover loop road which connects the Ring Road to Wazirabad. A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
On reaching the location, police found a white motorcycle near a drain. An enquiry revealed that two injured persons had already been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram (BJRM) Hospital by passersby. Police said on reaching the hospital, both victims were declared dead on arrival by doctors.
“No foul play has come into picture as of now. It seems like the bike skidded and hit the wall after the duo lost control,” a police officer said.
The bodies have been preserved at the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Police said no eyewitnesses have come forward so far either from the scene of the accident or the hospital. A case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered on the basis of DD entry and preliminary findings.
The investigation has been handed over to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of the Outer North District for further probe and to determine the circumstances leading to the accident. Further investigation is in progress, police added.
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caption: Police said it appears the bike skidded and hit the wall after the duo lost control. Express Photo
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