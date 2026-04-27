Two killed in motorcycle crash in North Delhi; victim falls off flyover

According to the Delhi Police, the accident took place around 9 pm on the flyover loop road which connects the Ring Road to Wazirabad

Two men were killed when their motorcycle crashed on the Wazirabad-bound flyover loop after hitting a boundary wall on Sunday night. Police said the impact of the crash was such that one of the victims fell off the flyover, into a drain below. His body was retrieved by rescuers later.

The incident took place near Majlis Park Metro Station in North Delhi, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Saf Ali (20), a resident of Sangam Vihar in Burari, and Shahid, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana.

According to the Delhi Police, the accident took place around 9 pm on the flyover loop road which connects the Ring Road to Wazirabad. A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.