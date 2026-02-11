Two killed in accident while trying to rescue trapped driver on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

While the group was attempting to pull Om from the vehicle, a vegetable-laden truck struck them, killing two people on the spot, including Devendra, the SHO added.

Two men were killed and three others injured after a truck rammed into them while they were trying to rescue a driver trapped in his truck following a crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), police said on Tuesday.

The driver the men were attempting to help, however, suffered only minor leg injuries. All four men who stopped to help were all truck drivers. The incident occurred on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, police said.

“A stationary truck was hit from behind by a mini truck near the Sector 62 roundabout and a foot-over-bridge around midnight on Monday. The driver of the offending vehicle, Hari Om, became trapped inside. The driver of the stationary truck, identified as Devendra, got out to help and waved down other passing truck drivers, who also got down to assist,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Tomar of Sector 58.