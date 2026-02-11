Two killed in accident while trying to rescue trapped driver on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men were killed and three others injured after a truck rammed into them while they were trying to rescue a driver trapped in his truck following a crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), police said on Tuesday.
The driver the men were attempting to help, however, suffered only minor leg injuries. All four men who stopped to help were all truck drivers. The incident occurred on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday, police said.
“A stationary truck was hit from behind by a mini truck near the Sector 62 roundabout and a foot-over-bridge around midnight on Monday. The driver of the offending vehicle, Hari Om, became trapped inside. The driver of the stationary truck, identified as Devendra, got out to help and waved down other passing truck drivers, who also got down to assist,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Tomar of Sector 58.
While the group was attempting to pull Om from the vehicle, a vegetable-laden truck struck them, killing two people on the spot, including Devendra, the SHO added.
All vehicles involved in the accident have been towed to Sector 58 police station. The driver of the vegetable-laden truck has been detained, though police have yet to register a case, officers said.
“The deceased were identified as Devendra, 34, a resident of Shahjahanpur, and Govind, 35, a resident of Azamgarh. The injured were identified as Virendra, 24, a resident of Shahjahanpur, Sahil, 21, a resident of Baghpat, and Hari Om, 35, a resident of Mangolpuri in Northwest Delhi, who are currently undergoing treatment,” the SHO said.
Following the accident, locals immediately called the emergency helpline 112. A police team reached the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries.
“An investigation is underway to determine whether Devendra’s truck was moving slowly or had stalled on the DME. Om’s condition is stable, while the other two who were helping him are critical,” said Tomar.
“The families of the deceased have arrived and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. We will register a case once the families file a complaint,” he added.
