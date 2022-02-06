Two killed as SUV rams into two scooters in Gurgaon

Two motorists were killed after an SUV rammed into two scooters near Atul Kataria chowk in Gurgaon on Friday night. Police said the accused SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and also suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Police said both the victims suffered multiple injuries and were killed on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar(45), who is a resident of Bhim Nagar and worked at a private company in sector 18, and Keval(46), a labourer who stayed in Gurgaon village. The accused has been identified as Abdul Rahim, 27, a resident of Surat Nagar in Gurgaon. He is a native of Uttarakhand and has a scrap business, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.45 pm when Rahim was going towards Iffco Chowk after attending a party, in his Brezza car. Police said he was going from CRPF chowk towards Atul Kataria chowk when he lost balance and the car jumped into the lane from where traffic from the opposite side was coming.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Some construction work is going on at the spot and there is no divider there for lanes. The accused was drunk and he lost the balance of the vehicle. As the car manoeuvred and veered into the opposite lane, it rammed into two Activa scooters.”

Police said both the victims were killed on the spot. “Some passersby rushed the victims to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said the police officer.

Police said the accused also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the civil hospital. He was discharged and arrested.

In the FIR, Sanjeev Kumar’s brother-in-law, Devender, said that he received information that his relative had been in an accident late at night and rushed to the spot. “When I reached, I was informed that he had died. His Activa was lying on the road in a dismantled condition. I saw that at some distance, another scooter was lying and passersby told me that he too had died. The incident took place due to reckless driving of the Brezza driver,” he said.

Police said the victims’ bodies were handed over to their respective families after the post-mortem on Saturday evening. An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving and riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) at Sector 14 police station on Saturday, said police.