Gurgaon: Two killed as car collides with bus full of NSG commandos

Two people died and one was injured in Gurgaon when a car collided with a stationary mini-bus full of NSG Commandos on their way to Republic Day celebrations, said police. The commandos were supposed to participate in the parade, said police.

The victims have been identified as Rahul, who hailed from Jhajjar, and Mohit, a resident of Gurgaon’s Bilaspur, police said.

Both worked as cab drivers in Gurgaon.

Karan Singh (24), who also hails from Jhajjar and works as a cab driver, is the only person in the car to have survived the accident.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.45 am on National Highway 48 (NH-48) at IFFCO Chowk.

“The bus was on its way to Delhi when it broke down. It had halted for a while at the highway,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

In the complaint submitted to police, Singh stated all three had gone to attend a party in Basai village on Friday evening. They were on their way to Subhash Chowk in a Ritz when Mohit, who was at the wheel, apparently dozed off for a few seconds. The car belonged to Mohit, said police.

“Mohit did not see the bus, which had broken down, in time. This resulted in the collision. He and Rahul died on the spot. Singh was rushed to a private hospital, and is undergoing treatment,” said PRO Boken.

“A case is being registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by Singh. The matter is under investigation,” he added.