Two killed after bike skids, hit by Thar in Delhi Cantonment

The fatal crash took place near the IOC red light in Delhi Cantonment around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Two New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees were killed after their motorcycle skidded on the road and was hit by a Mahindra Thar in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the SUV was arrested after locals caught hold of him at the accident site.

According to police, even before a PCR call came in, a staff member at the Delhi Cantt police station, who was heading home, noticed the accident near the IOC red light around 5 pm. He immediately informed the police station and a team rushed to the spot.

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“The two motorcycle riders, aged between 45 and 50 years, were seriously injured in the crash. They were immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel.