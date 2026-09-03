Two killed after bike skids, hit by Thar in Delhi Cantonment

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Two New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees were killed after their motorcycle skidded on the road and was hit by a Mahindra Thar in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday evening.
The driver of the SUV was arrested after locals caught hold of him at the accident site.
According to police, even before a PCR call came in, a staff member at the Delhi Cantt police station, who was heading home, noticed the accident near the IOC red light around 5 pm. He immediately informed the police station and a team rushed to the spot.
“The two motorcycle riders, aged between 45 and 50 years, were seriously injured in the crash. They were immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel.
Police said a preliminary enquiry revealed that the motorcycle had allegedly slipped on the road and the Mahindra Thar, which was behind it, collided with the two-wheeler.
Police, however, said they are examining the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.
The victims were on their way home to Sector 1, Dwarka, from their workplace at Lodhi Road.
Police said the Thar driver, Bhupendra (26), is from Jhajjar in Haryana and owns a milk booth in Rohini.
An FIR under charges of rash driving or riding on a public way and causing death by negligence has been registered, said DCP Goel.
Police said further investigation into the case is underway.
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