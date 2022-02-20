Delhi: Two killed after Mercedes crashes into truck

Two persons were killed and three others injured after their Mercedes car rammed into a truck in the Delhi Cantt area early Saturday morning.

According to police, they received information regarding the accident around 2.50 am. The vehicle was headed towards Gurgaon.

“We came to know that Vinod Kumar, Krishan Solanki, Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj, aged between 19 and 21 years, and residents of Palam village, were returning home after attending a wedding in Faridabad. Kumar and Solanki died in the accident. The other three are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The car belonged to Kumar and he was driving. The five were friends,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they are probing if the vehicle was going above the speed limit.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Delhi Cantt police station and investigation is underway.

Teams have been deployed and CCTV cameras are being checked to identify and trace the truck, police said.