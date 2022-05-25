Two kids fall through open shaft on ninth floor of Noida high-rise, injured

Two minors were injured after they fell into an open shaft from the ninth floor of a high-rise in Noida Extension, on Tuesday evening. Police said the incident took place at Supertech Ecovillage 2 and identified the injured minors as cousins Siddharth (12) and Radhe (9).

Till Tuesday, no complaint had been submitted by the family in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the two children were playing on the floor when they fell into the shaft for internet cable across the building. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. The boys have injuries on their heads and shoulders.

Siddharth lives in the building while his cousin was visiting since there was a function, said residents. A huge crowd of residents from nearby towers gathered at the building after learning about the incident and many alleged that there were several open shafts in other towers.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and are in touch with the family. An FIR is yet to be filed in the case.

Supertech Builders are currently in the process of executing a court demolition order on two of their housing towers in Emerald Court due to alleged violation of building norms.