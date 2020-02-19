Two Kenyan nationals found dead in Gurgaon

The duo were found dead at a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon. (Representational Image) The duo were found dead at a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon. (Representational Image)

Two Kenyan nationals were found dead at a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok area Tuesday morning, police said.

The dead have been identified as Ruth (27) and David (33). Ruth, who lived at the accommodation where her body was found, worked at a private school in Gurgaon. Police said David’s employment status is yet to be ascertained.

“Ruth’s family was trying to contact her for the last few days. When she did not return their calls, they asked an acquaintance to check on her,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken. On reaching the PG, Ruth’s acquaintance found the door locked from inside. Police were alerted when there was no response to repeated knocks on the door.

“When the door was broken down, police found the room was empty but the bathroom was locked from inside. On breaking down the bathroom door, Ruth’s body was found on the floor, while David was hanging from one of the pipes of the geyser,” said Boken. No FIR has been registered yet, he added.

