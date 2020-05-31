Two juveniles stole phones to play PUBG: Delhi Police

The boys were identified after police scanned CCTV footage. They were apprehended from their homes. (Representational Image) The boys were identified after police scanned CCTV footage. They were apprehended from their homes. (Representational Image)

Two juveniles who allegedly stole mobile phones to play PUBG (Players Underground Battleground) were apprehended by Delhi Police on Friday.

Police said the two boys were addicted to the game and had stolen over 19 phones from a shop in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, “The shopkeeper told us that someone broke into his shop and took Rs 2,000 cash, mobile phones and board games such as Ludo and Chess.”

The boys were identified after police scanned CCTV footage. They were apprehended from their homes.

During questioning, police found that one of the boys, who wanted to play PUBG with his friends, decided to steal as many of them did not have smartphones. A case of burglary has been registered against the two.

