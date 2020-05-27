Two Jamia students sent to judicial custody

The two were arrested by Delhi Police last month. The UAPA was invoked against them. The two were arrested by Delhi Police last month. The UAPA was invoked against them.

A Delhi court has sent Jamia coordination committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar and Jamia student Meeran Haider to one-month judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order stating that without commenting on the legality or illegality of the extension of JC remand by the Duty Magistrate, he was of the opinion that “application of the IO (investigating officer) for extension of JC deserved to be allowed”.

The court said that “no injustice can be claimed merely because, due to the prevailing unprecedented health emergency, the duty magistrate has extended the remand under the administrative directions”.

“Unprecedented situations required unprecedented solutions. Judicial notice can be taken of the fact that during the lockdown period, because of the pandemic Covid-19, the functioning of courts was suspended and there was a ban on any movement in the country. The inmates were also not produced in the courts, and as an emergency measure, a duty magistrate was present in Tihar Jail to dispose of the remand work. In such circumstances, the investigating agency has no other option but to seek extension of JC remand by the Ld Magistrate,” the order read.

