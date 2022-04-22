Two people sustained minor injuries after a policeman fired a bullet while dispersing a fight outside the Rohini court complex in New Delhi on Friday morning.

Officials said a Nagaland Armed Police constable accidentally fired a bullet while trying to stop a fight between two lawyers and another man. The bullet hit the ground and its shell hit two of them, leading to minor injuries, said police.

The incident took place around 9.40 am. A video of the incident showed a group of men fighting outside and a policeman intervening. The men are also seen manhandling the constable. During the scuffle, other policemen rush to help the constable. As a shot was later fired at the ground, the bullet’s shell hit the two people in their legs.

Two injured as policeman ‘accidentally’ opens fire at Delhi court complex Read: https://t.co/Qk2MiDxW7g pic.twitter.com/ryuJDkZKDN — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) April 22, 2022

Said Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), “There was a quarrel between two advocates, Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra, and a person named Rohit Beri. During the scuffle, they entered gate no 8 and thrashed each other. A constable with the NAP intervened and a shot got fired on the ground.”

The police said it was an accidental firing and that one of the two injured people is an advocate. The injured people were taken to hospital and are stable.

The police said legal action would be initiated against the men for obstructing the constable in his duty.