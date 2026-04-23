Two injured as speeding Mercedes, BMW racing on Delhi-Agra highway crash into motorcycle

The two motorcycle riders, who were on their way home, miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. (File photo/Canva)

Two youths riding a motorcycle sustained injuries after a speeding Mercedes, which was allegedly racing with a BMW, collided with the BMW and then hit their two-wheeler on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Faridabad late Tuesday night, police said.

The drivers of both luxury vehicles fled the scene following the crash.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to police from the Sector 8 police station, a white BMW and a black Mercedes were engaged in a high-speed race, reportedly reaching speeds of nearly 200 kmph near the Escorts Mujesar Metro Station when the accident occurred.

Police said the eyewitnesses stated that the Mercedes, which was ahead, hit the motorcycle from behind, forcing it off the road. “Following this, the two cars collided with each other with such intense impact that one of the vehicles spun completely around, and the BMW suffered extensive front-end damage,” a police official said.