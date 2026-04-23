Two injured as speeding Mercedes, BMW racing on Delhi-Agra highway crash into motorcycle

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Two youths riding a motorcycle sustained injuries after a speeding Mercedes, which was allegedly racing with a BMW, collided with the BMW and then hit their two-wheeler on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Faridabad late Tuesday night, police said.
The drivers of both luxury vehicles fled the scene following the crash.
According to eyewitnesses who spoke to police from the Sector 8 police station, a white BMW and a black Mercedes were engaged in a high-speed race, reportedly reaching speeds of nearly 200 kmph near the Escorts Mujesar Metro Station when the accident occurred.
Police said the eyewitnesses stated that the Mercedes, which was ahead, hit the motorcycle from behind, forcing it off the road. “Following this, the two cars collided with each other with such intense impact that one of the vehicles spun completely around, and the BMW suffered extensive front-end damage,” a police official said.
The two motorcycle riders, who were on their way home, miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. However, some witnesses at the scene alleged that the drivers of the cars appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the collision, police said.
Upon receiving information about the crash, police arrived at the site and cleared the damaged vehicles from the highway using a crane to restore normal traffic flow.
“We have not received any complaint yet, so we have not seized the cars or proceeded further. We will coordinate for the necessary insurance formalities as and when required, once the vehicle owners come forward,” Sector 8 Station House Officer Inspector Ranbir Singh said.
In February this year, a Mercedes allegedly speeding overturned on the Old Railway Road in Gurugram after crashing into a divider early in the morning. The driver, a resident of Delhi, sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle was extensively damaged.
Rajesh Godara, the driver and a resident of Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, was on his way home in Bharthal after visiting a relative in Gurugram, according to police. Godara told police that he lost control when a man suddenly crossed the road near Prem Mandir. In an attempt to avoid hitting him, he swerved sharply, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn.
Three months prior to that, a 23-year-old man who worked at a restaurant was killed and two of his colleagues were injured after they were allegedly hit by a Mercedes G-Wagon near Ambience Mall in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The accused, identified as Shivam, was returning home from his own wedding with his wife and elder brother when he lost control of the vehicle. Shivam was later arrested.
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