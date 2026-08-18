Two including minor killed as fire breaks out at West Delhi building

A fire broke out at a building in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar in the early hours of Monday, killing two people. (AI image for representation)

Two persons, including a minor, were killed after a fire broke out at a building in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police said that the victims were identified as Md Sufed (17) and Md Sahmad (38), who hailed from Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Sufed lived with his father, Md Naseeb, and maternal uncle Sahmad — all e-rickshaw drivers. The victims were charging the portable batteries of their vehicles on the premises of the building when the incident happened, officers said.

The building in Raghubir Nagar where two people were killed in a fire; police are probing whether e-rickshaw battery charging was linked to the blaze. (Express Image) The building in Raghubir Nagar where two people were killed in a fire; police are probing whether e-rickshaw battery charging was linked to the blaze. (Express Image)

Sahmad’s brother Md Rehman said he came to know about the incident around 6 on Monday. “It appears that the batteries were being charged here. We do not have any other details yet. People told us that a large number of batteries were being charged here and that there was a blast, after which they died. This is negligence,” he said.