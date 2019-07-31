Two hundred mosquito checkers return tabs as South Delhi MC scheme falls flat

The South civic body’s ambitious plan to use technology to intensify its anti-mosquito measures has fallen flat, as all 200 tablet devices given to domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) for better monitoring of work have now been returned.

While there have been four to five cases of the tablets being stolen, the remaining were returned by workers, as there were frequent complaints of weak network and technical glitches, officials said.

In June 2017, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had launched an app called vector-borne disease control (VBDC), and had distributed 200 tablets so that DBCs can feed data on mosquito breeding electronically for senior officials to keep track.

DBC workers, whose job is to check mosquito breeding in households, have been collecting data in their registers since 1996. Their current strength is around 3,500.

Vice-President of the Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union Budhram said the tablets, instead of making work easier, were having the opposite effect as the workers were able to check just 20-30 houses, while supervisors wanted them to check 50 houses on a daily basis.

“Also, there were regular technical glitches, the tablets used to hang a lot… Most workers complained of a weak network, causing them to do the work both manually on registers and by also feeding details on the app,” he said.

President of the Union Debanand Sharma said there were also technical problems, and all this led to workers surrendering the devices.

At least 50 of the 200 tablets that had been distributed had stopped working by March 2018, and the numbers kept increasing, a DBC said.

Medical Health Officer of SDMC P K Hazarika confirmed the development and said that DBCs are not using tablets any longer. “They were having trouble mainly due to weak networks,” Hazarika said.

Former mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who had launched the scheme, said there is a general tendency to show resistance to technological changes, because of which many workers continued working manually even after introduction of tablets.

“I won’t say the scheme was bad, but we need to look at the reasons that led to people returning the tablets and give a fresh push later,” he said.