Two history-sheeters in Delhi Police custody after two separate encounters

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell) said his teams arrested two suspected robbers from Rohini on Wednesday night.

In two separate shootouts, both within the span of two hours, the Delhi Police Special Cell said they apprehended two history-sheeters after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini.

“Pradeep is a history-sheeter and wanted in many cases of robbery, snatching and MCOCA. Our team found him in Rohini and asked him to surrender but he resisted. The team fired at him and he sustained bullet injuries,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the accused was shifted to a hospital and was later placed under arrest.

Around 12.15 am, another team of Special Cell was chasing a man named Deepak and found him in Begampur, Rohini. Police said Deepak is involved in multiple cases of violence, robbery and snatching. A non-bailable warrant has been issued by the court against him.

“Deepak was on his bike and was trying to flee. He also attacked our team but nobody was injured. We retaliated and fired a bullet at him which hit his leg. He lost balance and his bike crashed near the footpath. He was caught and rushed to a hospital. He is stable now,” said the police.