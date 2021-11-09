Two held with 200 kg ganja in Nuh

The Nuh police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 212 kilograms of ganja, worth over Rs 20 lakh from their possession.

The crime branch had received a tip-off that two alleged drug peddlers were travelling in a truck near Chila crossing in Tauru, following which a team was formed. The team barricaded the area and intercepted a truck carrying black sand on Tauru road.

Upon inspection, it was found that five big gunny sacks carrying ganja were been hidden in the truck underneath the sand, the police said.

During questioning, the accused said that they had sourced the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and were carrying the consignment to Nuh to supply it to other peddlers. Police said the accused had been involved in the smuggling of narcotics for several years.

“The accused confessed that they worked for transporter and carried goods and cargo to several states. On their return to Nuh, they used to supply narcotics to other peddlers,” the police said.

The police said that it would check if the duo has any connections with the gang arrested last month with 673 kg of ganja in Nuh City.

An FIR was registered under section 20 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar Tauru police station on Monday, said police. The accused persons have been identified as Aazam and Mohin, both hailing from Bhajlaka village in Tauru, Nuh.