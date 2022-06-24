Delhi: Two held, three minors apprehended for robbing dairy shop owner in Uttam Nagar

Two men were arrested and three juveniles apprehended for allegedly being involved in robbing a dairy shop owner in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar area on Sunday, the police said, adding that one of the juveniles was an employee of the shop.

Officers identified the accused as Uttam Nagar residents Sumit (19) and Rupesh (20) and said the latter was previously involved in a case registered under sections 356 (assault while attempting theft) 379 (theft) and 334 (voluntary hurt on provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Uttam Nagar police said a complaint had been received on Sunday as per which a man said that he was going to deposit cash when he was chased by three youths and robbed of Rs 3.7 lakh. The police added that a case had been registered under section 392 (robbery) and 334 of the IPC.

Officers said that on visiting the spot, they learnt that the three youths allegedly used a motorcycle which had no registration plate. On Monday, they received information that the accused were in Haridwar, following which the team proceeded to Haridwar and then Rishikesh. However, the culprits had already returned to Delhi, the police said. The youths were nabbed on Monday.

According to DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan: “Later, on the basis of surveillance of the area, the accused Sumit and Rupesh were arrested and three juveniles were apprehended from Vikas Nagar in Uttam Nagar. One of these was the minor who worked in the shop. Rs 3,37,000 was recovered from them. Rs 20,000 was recovered from the shop employee, and the rest from the others.”

Officers said the minor employed at the shop had tipped off Rupesh that the cash from the shop was being moved. The other two minors and the accused Rupesh and Sumit then planned to rob the complainant at knifepoint. Sumit and two of the minors followed the two-wheeler belonging to the complainant and committed the robbery according to Rupesh’s instructions.

They then paid Rs 20,000 to the shop employee, split the rest equally among themselves and left for Haridwar. The police said they also recovered four mobile phones used during the robbery and the stolen motorcycle which they had used.