Two held in Noida for cheating senior citizen of Rs 2.67 crore

More than two years after they allegedly cheated a senior citizen of Rs 2.67 crore in the name of ‘renewing’ his insurance policy, two people were arrested by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police from Jaipuria Plaza in Noida’s Sector 31.

The police identified the accused as Karunesh Kumar and Anil Sharma, residents of Mohali, Punjab, and said that they had cheated a retired senior citizen, Surendra Kumar Bansal, in 2020.

“They called a senior citizen in 2020 saying your insurance policy has lapsed and if you want to renew it, you will have to pay some additional amount,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, adding that they got Rs 2.67 crore from him transferred into 14 different accounts. “A lot of SIM cards were used. These were obtained using fake identities. That is why it took us a lot of time to track them down,” ADCP Dwivedi added.

A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station after the senior citizen’s daughter filed a complaint under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the IT Act. Subsequently, a cyber police team began investigating the matter.

“They have six bank accounts which are being seized. During interrogation, we got to know about five other accomplices and we are in the process of arresting them as well. We will also soon reveal details about how and where this money was used,” ADCP Dwivedi said. The money is yet to be recovered.

The police said that the accused allegedly misled people to get SIM cards in their name. The police said they have recovered two mobile phones from the accused.