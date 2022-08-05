Two held for ‘molesting’ woman at Delhi Metro station

Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman at a Metro station in Delhi on May 3. The victim had also tweeted about the matter.

Police said the accused were identified as Luv Bagga (38), a senior manager in a company, and Shiv Om Gupta (24), an MBA student at Delhi University.

Police said a case had been filed at the Metro station under IPC sections 354 (assaulting woman with intent to outrage modesty), 354a (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word/gesture/act intended to insult modesty of woman) and 34 (common intention).

Police said that Special Staff obtained clues about the culprits after examining CCTV footage. Technical evidence, metro card details, and details of entry and exit of the accused were also obtained.

DCP (Delhi Metro) Jitendra Mani said: “Nearly three months after the incident, the accused Luv, a Pandav Nagar resident, was apprehended. The second accused, Mahendru Enclave resident Shiv Om Gupta was also apprehended based on Luv’s instance.”

Police said the two accused did not have any prior criminal history.