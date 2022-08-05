scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Two held for ‘molesting’ woman at Delhi Metro station

Police said that Special Staff obtained clues about the culprits after examining CCTV footage

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 6:30:16 pm
Police said the two accused did not have any prior criminal history (File Photo/Representational)

Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman at a Metro station in Delhi on May 3. The victim had also tweeted about the matter.

Police said the accused were identified as Luv Bagga (38), a senior manager in a company, and Shiv Om Gupta (24), an MBA student at Delhi University.

Police said a case had been filed at the Metro station under IPC sections 354 (assaulting woman with intent to outrage modesty), 354a (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word/gesture/act intended to insult modesty of woman) and 34 (common intention).

Police said that Special Staff obtained clues about the culprits after examining CCTV footage. Technical evidence, metro card details, and details of entry and exit of the accused were also obtained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

DCP (Delhi Metro) Jitendra Mani said: “Nearly three months after the incident, the accused Luv, a Pandav Nagar resident, was apprehended. The second accused, Mahendru Enclave resident Shiv Om Gupta was also apprehended based on Luv’s instance.”

More from Delhi

Police said the two accused did not have any prior criminal history.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:30:16 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

China suspends climate, military talks with US
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China suspends climate, military talks with US

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
ICYMI

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?

Premium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
ICYMI

Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement