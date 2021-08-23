Two held in Noida for cheating people in the guise of providing them government jobs

Noida Police arrested two persons from Bhangel area Sunday for cheating people in the guise of providing them government jobs. Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Kailash Kumar Jha, who hail from Haryana, would take money from people promising them “government jobs”, police said.

The accused were caught with joining letters from 25 government departments and other counterfeit documents used in the fraud.

“A complaint had been filed by a Phase 2 area resident that he had been cheated of Rs 7 lakh after being promised a government job,” said a Noida Police official. The complainant Hetram was offered a job in an FCI department and the accused provided him with a fake ID and a joining letter. They also promised a job in AIIMS to Hetram’s friend and defrauded him of Rs 3.6 lakh, police said.

“A case for alleged fraud was filed and activities of the accused were monitored. Upon their arrest, it was found that they had several such victims. Fake documents were also recovered from them,” the official said.

The men are estimated to have defrauded hundreds of people in this manner. The documents seized from them include those related to the FCI and the Delhi Jal Board. Police also found a merit list of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Court.