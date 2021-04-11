Two held in West Delhi for killing neighbour

The duo allegedly killed their neighbour after an argument broke out between them while they were drinking.

Two men, including a sales executive, have been arrested from Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area for killing one of their neighbours after an argument broke out between them while they were drinking.

DCP (Outer district) Parminder Singh said the arrested men have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who is a sales executive and Raju Kumar, who is a painter by profession. “On April 5, we received information that a dead body was lying inside the park near Outer Ring road. After recovering the body, the deceased was identified as Chandarbhan (35). We deployed our informers and came to know that the man was last seen with two other men on a motorcycle,” he added.

Several people were called in for questioning and after further probe, the cops zeroed in on Pradeep and Raju. However, the duo remained adamant and started misleading the cops. Since there was no direct evidence against them, they were initially let off.

“After some crucial inputs, they were apprehended again for interrogation. We made up a story that the area where the murder had taken place was under surveillance via a NASA satellite and the two were spotted killing Chandarbhan. On hearing this, the two cracked and confessed to their crime,” Singh said. He further informed that the duo had an old grudge against Chandarbhan and on April 4, when they were drinking at an isolated park in Mangolpuri Industrial area, Pradeep and Raju got angry when Chandarbhan abused them and bashed him to death with a stone.