Two held from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

The counter-intelligence unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a 29-year-old man and his accomplice from Jaipur, where they were hiding, after allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Outer Delhi’s Bawana on suspicion of being an informer of a rival gang.

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused Priyavart and his accomplice Rohit (23) are alleged sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “Priyavart, allegedly involved in 15 criminal cases, including six cases of murder and attempt to murder, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his arrest. Priyavart, who is a registered criminal at Bawana police station, is the right hand man of wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is suspected to have left India for a foreign country,” he said.

“In Bawana, the accused duo and their associates abducted a civil defence volunteer posted with the sub-divisional magistrate office in Outer Delhi’s Alipur, while he was returning home late in the night of March 6 and killed him on the suspicion of being of an informer for a rival gang. The accused fired over 25 bullets,” he added.

Chandra said that to track the movements of the accused, a team, led by Inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas, was deployed at five states. “On Monday, when the team got a tip-off that Priyavrat and his associate Rohit were staying in a hotel in the Park Street area of Jaipur, a team was sent there and both of them were arrested,” he added.