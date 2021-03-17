scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

Two held from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused Priyavart and his accomplice Rohit (23) are alleged sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 1:44:13 pm
Chandra said that to track the movements of the accused, a team, led by Inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas, was deployed at five states.

The counter-intelligence unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a 29-year-old man and his accomplice from Jaipur, where they were hiding, after allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Outer Delhi’s Bawana on suspicion of being an informer of a rival gang.

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused Priyavart and his accomplice Rohit (23) are alleged sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “Priyavart, allegedly involved in 15 criminal cases, including six cases of murder and attempt to murder, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his arrest. Priyavart, who is a registered criminal at Bawana police station, is the right hand man of wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is suspected to have left India for a foreign country,” he said.

“In Bawana, the accused duo and their associates abducted a civil defence volunteer posted with the sub-divisional magistrate office in Outer Delhi’s Alipur, while he was returning home late in the night of March 6 and killed him on the suspicion of being of an informer for a rival gang. The accused fired over 25 bullets,” he added.

Click here for more

Chandra said that to track the movements of the accused, a team, led by Inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas, was deployed at five states. “On Monday, when the team got a tip-off that Priyavrat and his associate Rohit were staying in a hotel in the Park Street area of Jaipur, a team was sent there and both of them were arrested,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement
X