Two held for using fake WhatsApp pictures to extort money from relatives, friends

The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly using a fake display picture of another person and demanding money from their relatives, officers said.

The two accused persons have been identified as Javed Khan, 19, and Amit Kumar, 23. Officers said they used to use photographs of high profile and educated professionals as their display pictures on WhatsApp in order to demand money from their friends and relatives.

DCP (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that on January 19, a complainant alleged someone was using his photographs on WhatsApp and demanding money from his relatives and friends.

During investigation, the police found that the mobile number used by the accused persons was also linked to another case in which they had projected themselves as an army officer and cheated someone of Rs 47,000 in lieu of selling an old vehicle on OLX.

Accordingly, a money trail was established, and it was found that the cheated money was sent to a bank account in Alwar. Thereafter, searches were carried out and both the accused persons were held.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to search Facebook for suitable persons and then put their profile pictures on WhatsApp to extort their relatives, the DCP said.