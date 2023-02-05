scorecardresearch
Two held for ‘train counting’ scam at New Delhi railway station

The accused persons have been identified as Sivaraman V, who hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Vikas Rana, a resident of Govindpuri. Sivaraman V was arrested from government servant quarters in the city while Rana was arrested from his hideout in Darjeeling, said police.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi Police, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThe 28 persons were allegedly made to stand at different platforms of New Delhi Railway Station for eight hours every day for a month, and count the arrival and departure of trains, said police.
Two persons were arrested by the Delhi Police for being part of a gang that allegedly duped 28 persons from Tamil Nadu of more than Rs 2 crore on the pretext of giving them a job and training them to count trains at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

The accused persons have been identified as Sivaraman V, who hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Vikas Rana, a resident of Govindpuri. Sivaraman V was arrested from government servant quarters in the city while Rana was arrested from his hideout in Darjeeling, said police.

Police said that Rana worked at the National Museum of Natural History as an educational assistant and had quit his job in March last year while Sivaraman worked as a freelancer.

The 28 persons were allegedly made to stand at different platforms of New Delhi Railway Station for eight hours every day for a month, and count the arrival and departure of trains, said police.

The victims had allegedly paid money ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 24 lakh to the accused to get the job, and they were told that they were being trained for the position of travel ticket examiner (TTE), traffic assistant and clerk, said police.

