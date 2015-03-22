Two held for theft, attempt to murder

Police said, on March 9, they were informed about a daylight robbery committed near Prem Bari Pul in Keshav Puram.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested two persons on charges of robbery and attempt to murder.

Police said the two were involved in a Rs 22 lakh heist in Keshav Puram area. Police said the duo had also assaulted police personnel when they tried nab them.

The robbers snatched Rs 22 lakh at gunpoint from two men who were taking the money home from their office.

Police said they had identified the main accused as one Kuldeep, a resident of Rithala. They set up a trap to nab him on March 10.

“When our men tried to nab Kuldeep and his associates, they opened fire and injured police personnel and attempted to flee the spot. However, Kuldeep and his associate Ajeet Rana were caught and arrested. The stolen money was also recovered from their possession,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Yadav said.

Police also arrested Kuldeep’s associate Aman Soni (22) on March 13 and Basarul (alias Alla Rakha) (24) on March 17 for their involvement in the robbery.

