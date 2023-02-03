scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Two held for shooting at bystanders in Southeast Delhi locality

On Wednesday afternoon, while Nikhil, the complainant, was standing near a tea shop in the area, the accused came on a bike and shot at the victim, which missed him and hit two bystanders, Neeraj and Mohammad Gulzar, on their backs. Both of them are out of danger.

"They alleged that he had beaten one of their friends 15 days ago and had also assaulted them, due to which they wanted to take revenge on him," police said.
Listen to this article
Two held for shooting at bystanders in Southeast Delhi locality
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two persons have been held for allegedly firing at two bystanders while attempting to shoot a man in Southeast Delhi’s Bhogal on Wednesday, officers said.

Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the two accused persons have been identified as Saif Ali (23) and Aman (22). Ali has two previous cases lodged against him.

On Wednesday afternoon, while Nikhil, the complainant, was standing near a tea shop in the area, the accused came on a bike and shot at the victim, which missed him and hit two bystanders, Neeraj and Mohammad Gulzar, on their backs. Both of them are out of danger.

More from Delhi

Yadav said that during disclosure, the accused persons alleged that Nikhil was an accused in a murder case of Nizamuddin of 2020. “They alleged that he had beaten one of their friends 15 days ago and had also assaulted them, due to which they wanted to take revenge on him,” police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:04 IST
Next Story

Children forced to work in unsafe factories right under nose of Delhi govt, police: HC

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close