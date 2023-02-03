Two held for shooting at bystanders in Southeast Delhi locality

Two persons have been held for allegedly firing at two bystanders while attempting to shoot a man in Southeast Delhi’s Bhogal on Wednesday, officers said.

Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the two accused persons have been identified as Saif Ali (23) and Aman (22). Ali has two previous cases lodged against him.

On Wednesday afternoon, while Nikhil, the complainant, was standing near a tea shop in the area, the accused came on a bike and shot at the victim, which missed him and hit two bystanders, Neeraj and Mohammad Gulzar, on their backs. Both of them are out of danger.

Yadav said that during disclosure, the accused persons alleged that Nikhil was an accused in a murder case of Nizamuddin of 2020. “They alleged that he had beaten one of their friends 15 days ago and had also assaulted them, due to which they wanted to take revenge on him,” police said.