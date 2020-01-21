Two held for running gun racket

With their arrest, police claimed to have unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing factory based in Meerut. (Representational Image) With their arrest, police claimed to have unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing factory based in Meerut. (Representational Image)

Two men were arrested for allegedly running a gun racket, and around 60 sophisticated pistols were recovered from their possession, police said.

Police said the first accused, Sanjeev Kumar (27), a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, was arrested from North West Delhi’s Haiderpur, when he had come to supply a consignment of illegal weapons to one of his Delhi-based contacts.

His accomplice, Noor Hasan (25), was nabbed from his residence in Meerut, a senior police officer said.

With their arrest, police claimed to have unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing factory based in Meerut.

“In view of the Republic Day celebrations and the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Police’s Special Cell launched a drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in NCR,” said police. ens

