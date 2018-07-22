Two held for posing as Navy officers, promising jobs in Delhi

The two accused would pose as Navy officers and boast of connections with various government departments to lure the victims, said a senior police officer. (Representational) The two accused would pose as Navy officers and boast of connections with various government departments to lure the victims, said a senior police officer. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for duping people on the pretext of offering them jobs in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

The two accused would pose as Navy officers and boast of connections with various government departments to lure the victims, said a senior police officer. “The accused would ask victims to reach the ONGC office after providing them with a fake job letter. On reaching, they would learn that they had been duped,” the officer added.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar and his accomplice Himanshu Suman. Kumar was earlier posted as a second officer in the Merchant Navy, and he quit in 2010 after serving in Ethiopia. After he left the job, Kumar started to dupe people by promising them government jobs, said the officer.

