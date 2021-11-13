Delhi: Two held for murdering 27-year-old for enmity over a parking fee dispute

Faridabad police on Friday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 27-year-old man in AC Nagar on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a group of assailants had opened fire at two men, Mushtaq and Mubarak, while they were eating at a cart in AC Nagar. Mushtaq had suffered five gunshot wounds and succumbed to injuries, while Mubarak was admitted to a private hospital with one gunshot wound in his thigh.

Police said the accused, identified as Ajit Kalia and Sandeep Baisla, told the police that the murder was committed over an old enmity related to a parking fee dispute in 2018.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “The two arrested men were among the group of accused, who were present at the crime spot. In preliminary questioning, they revealed that Mushtaq had attacked two of their associates earlier and assaulted them, following which they planned to eliminate him to take revenge. The prime accused are on the run and raids are on to arrest them.”

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “In 2018, the victim Mushtaq used to work at a parking place and he had a dispute over collection of parking fee with another group of people. Since then, the two groups had several scuffles. The victim had beaten up two persons last year after a fight.”

Police said the two accused had fled to Sandeep’s native village in Gulawat, Palwal after the murder and were hiding in a farm. They were arrested after crime branch laid a trap and intercepted them on Friday.

In the FIR, Mushtaq’s brother, Mumtaz, had alleged that on November 2, the accused persons had targeted his brother when he was eating dinner at a restaurant. “The accused had beaten him up and threatened to kill him. On Wednesday, the two shooters were accompanied by at least seven men in two SUVs. The accused have links with criminal gangs and there had been enmity with my brother,” he had said.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Kotwali police station, said police.